Former Arkansas defensive lineman, Xavier Kelly, went undrafted but has signed a free agent contract with the Baltimore Ravens.

Glory be to God👆🙏 pic.twitter.com/5EWOjwIr0h — Xavier Kelly (@xavierkelly22) May 2, 2021

Kelly transferred to Arkansas after spending four years at Clemson. He finished his only season at Arkansas with eight tackles, one sack and two quarterback hurries.

During the Arkansas Pro Day the 6’4″, 306 pound lineman completed 27 reps on the bench press, touched 27 inches in the vertical jump and 8’3″ in the broad jump.