Barrett Lais Promoted To Associate Head Coach

FAYETTEVILLE – Barrett Lais, entering his 11th season on the Razorback men’s golf staff, has been promoted to associate head coach, it was announced today by head coach Brad McMakin.

Lais spent the last 10 seasons as an assistant coach with the Razorbacks.

“I am very happy for Barrett,” McMakin said. “He certainly deserves this and has worked hard to be elevated. Barrett is a Razorback through and through. He cares deeply about this program, its rich history and, most importantly, our student-athletes – both current and former. He has been an integral part of our success and I have no doubt he will continue to keep Arkansas a prominent program in college golf.”

Lais, a 2008 Arkansas graduate and four-year letterwinner, is considered one of the top assistant coaches in college golf. Along with his on-course responsibilities, Lais handles travel, recruiting and player development. In fact, Lais helped bring in the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class in 2016-17.

During his 10 years on staff at Arkansas, the Razorbacks have won 23 team titles – including the 2019 SEC Championship – and earned to nine NCAA Regional berths (note; the 2020 NCAA postseason was canceled due to COVID-19), advancing to five NCAA Championships. Lais has helped Razorbacks earn a total 16 All-SEC selections, 19 PING All-Region picks and 13 All-American honors. In his tenure, Arkansas has produced the four lowest individual season scoring averages – including #1 Julian Perico and #2 William Buhl in 2019-20 – and the top three team season scoring averages, including a school-record average of 284.40 in 2019-20. Lais additionally worked with 2013 SEC Champion Sebastian Cappelen and 2017 NCAA Runner-up Mason Overstreet.

Lais’ time as an assistant coach at Arkansas has not only paid dividends on the course but also in the classroom. Arkansas has had no less than four players on the SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll during each of the last 10 years (58 total honors) while also placing 20 student-athletes on the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll during that span. Austin Cook and Overstreet were both named SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year twice and both earned Academic All-America honors.