FAYETTEVILLE — Bossier City (La.) Parkway Class of 2023 linebacker Barrett Newman attended Arkansas’ Prospect Day on Saturday.

Newman, 6-1, 205, helped lead the Panthers to an 8-5 record in 2021. On Saturday, he enjoyed his visit to Arkansas.

“I loved it,” Newman said. “I love this place. I love Fayetteville. This is the place to be at.”

Arkansas linebackers coach Mike Scherer is recruiting Newman and has made a very good impression on him.

“I love Coach Scherer,” Newman said. “He’s a really good guy. He’s like he’s out here for the team. He’s obviously coached some good linebackers with Grant Morgan and Bumper Pool. Three of them over a 100 tackles and last year (2020) two of them had over a 100 tackles. So they are successful.”

In Sam Pittman’s second year he helped lead the Hogs to a 9-4 record. That caught Newman’s attention after consecutive 2-10 seasons and then 3-7.

“They’ve been walked on, but now Arkansas is back,” Newman said. “It’s good to see that.”

Among Arkansas’ nine wins was a 16-13 victory over LSU in one overtime. That also made a good impression on Newman.

“I’m an LSU fan, but I love to see Arkansas do good,” Newman said. “I was kind of going for both teams. It makes you respect Arkansas a lot more to see them beat LSU.”

He talked about his strengths at linebacker.

“I feel like I have the ability to make plays,” Newman said. “I fly to the ball. I like to compare myself to Grant Morgan or Bumper Pool. A playmaker out there playing hard.”

Newman has visited various colleges, but at this time has no scholarship offers.

“I’m talking to multiple schools,” Newman said. “Just waiting for that one.”

Click here for his highlights.

Click here for photos from Arkansas visit.