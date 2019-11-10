Barry Lunney Jr. in as interim head coach for Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas has made a change in leadership in its football program. Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek announced today that Chad Morris has been dismissed as the head football coach.

Morris was hired in December 2017 and was in his second season as the head coach of the Razorback football team. The Razorbacks had a 4-18 record in Morris’ tenure at Arkansas, including a 2-8 record this season.

“As part of my continued evaluation, I have come to the conclusion that a change in leadership is necessary to move our football program forward and position it for success,” Yurachek said. “It is clear that we have not made the progress necessary to compete and win, especially within the Southeastern Conference. Throughout our history in football, as well as with our other sport programs, we have demonstrated that the University of Arkansas is capable of being nationally competitive. I have no doubt that as we move forward, we will identify a head coach that will help lead our program to that benchmark.

“I want to express my personal and professional regard to Coach Morris and thank him for his investment in the lives of our student-athletes.”

Yurachek announced that a national search for the next head football coach will begin immediately. Assistant Coach and former Razorback quarterback Barry Lunney Jr. will serve as the interim head football coach for the remainder of the 2019 football season.