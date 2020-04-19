Barry Odom Hoping Arkansas’ Defense Can Limit Big Plays from Opposing Offenses

FAYETTEVILLE — One thing that has haunted Arkansas’ defense in the past few seasons has been surrendering big plays to the opposition.

Barry Odom was hired by Sam Pittman to install a defense at Arkansas that will certainly try to cut down on the opposition’s big plays. Odom brings SEC experience to the Razorbacks having been the head coach at Missouri the past four years. His teams were 4-0 against the Razorbacks.

Odom’s defenses at Missouri have been outstanding. In 2019, Missouri was No. 14 in the nation only allowing 312 yards per game. That was good enough for third in the SEC behind only Georgia (No. 3) and Florida (No. 9). The Tigers had 771 plays on defense. They surrendered 3,744 yards (4.86 yards per play) and 28 touchdowns.

By contrast in 2019, Arkansas was No. 110 in the nation in total defense giving up 450.7 yards per game. In 827 snaps, the Hogs yielded 5,408 yards (6.54 yards per play) and 57 touchdowns.

During a teleconference on Friday, Odom talked about his goals and plans for Arkansas’ defense in terms of cutting down on big plays by opponents.

“I mean, there is a number of things, and I’m not speaking about anything that happened before I was at Arkansas defensively, I’m just looking at structurally the standards of playing good defense,” Odom said. “There are a couple of elements that go into that. One, is the ability to contain and stop the run. Another one would be not giving up explosive plays. You could play really good defense, say you play 75 snaps, you could play really good defense for 68 of those 75 plays, but on those seven remaining plays if you give up chunk yardage or explosive plays then it’s not a very good day.”

Odom noted that it’s not just on one unit to play solid defense the entire game.

“So, it’s not just on the defensive line, it’s not just on the secondary, it’s all of them collectively together,” Odom said. “It’s going to be an effort based defense that plays with tremendous speed. Those things, if you get and train and have the habits of playing collectively together, but also playing hard, understanding your assignment.”

Having been in the league and faced SEC teams eight times each season Odom knows that playing good defense doesn’t mean you will shut the opponent down on each play.

“The other side has scholarship guys too,” Odom said. “We’re facing some players. There are going to be times when they make some plays. That’s going to happen. But also, let’s eliminate big plays. Structurally, let’s make sure that we’re sound and understand our responsibilities in doing our job every snap.

“You look at bottom line, our best way that we can play defense is making sure we don’t give up explosive plays. We find ways to create turnovers and give the ball back to our offense. Give them another possession and continue to find ways effectively to get off the field on third down. If you can do those and focus on those elements, then you’re numbers start to decrease defensively. You have got to be a really good tackling team. All of those components go into playing good defense and ultimately that’s not giving up big plays.”