FORT SMITH, Ar. (KNWA) – Former Arkansas basketball player Sonny Weems visited the UAFS basketball camp on Monday morning to kick off the 11th Weems Week.

He told his story to campers and also showed off his children’s book, “Sonny Did!”

Weems said he wanted to write a children’s book because he’s had so many experiences playing professional basketball that he wanted to share those experiences with kids.

“If you go on Google and google anybody’s name, you google Sonny Weems and there’s a bunch of titles and a bunch of things that people have said about you. That’s one of my main reasons for starting ‘Sonny Did!’, especially being in quarantine these past couple of years due to COVID in China, just wanted to tell my story and what better way to tell your story than leave it in a children’s book,” Weems said.

Weems said thanks to a professional career in the sport, he’s been able to travel to 65 countries.

“That’s one way I wanted to keep that memory alive of me Sonny Weems, playing professional, playing overseas and the journey I’ve been through and put it in a children’s book where they are gonna grow up reading this book for years to come and maybe I’ll be one of these kids heroes one day you never know,” Weems said.

