Basketball Season Ticket Renewals Begin July 6

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas men’s and women’s basketball fans may renew their season tickets for the 2020-21 season starting July 6.

Season ticket holders should receive an email starting July 6 with details on how to renew. If you have further questions, please contact the Arkansas Razorback Ticket Center by email raztk@uark.edu or by calling either toll free (800) 982-4647 (HOGS) or locally at (479) 575-5151.

Second-year head coach Eric Musselman led the men’s program to a 20-win season in year one and he has rejuvenated Razorback nation. Last year, Arkansas ranked eighth in the NCAA in attendance and attendance for SEC games was up six percent over the previous season. The 2020-21 campaign promises to bring even more excitement as the Razorbacks are ranked in five preseason top 25 polls and are bringing in the fifth-best recruiting class in the nation – all Arkansas native sons – in addition to signing three of the top 15 graduate seniors in the nation.

On the women’s side, head coach Mike Neighbors brought the program to new heights in 2019-20. The Razorbacks ranked 24th in the final poll and climbed 23 spots to rank 27th in the NCAA for attendance. Arkansas returns one of the nation’s top scorers in Chelsea Dungee, returns one of the nation’s top 3-point shooters in Amber Ramirez and returns two-year starter Jaylin Mason, who missed last season due to injury. Neighbors also landed one of the top high school players in the nation, five-star and Arkansas native Elauna Eaton, along with Destiny Slocum, ESPN’s top-rated graduate transfer in the nation.

Add These Important Reminder Dates to Calendar

Basketball Season Tickets Renewals Open July 6

On Monday, July 6, fans can begin renewing their Razorback Basketball season tickets for the upcoming year.

“Early Hog” Renewal Deadline of July 17

Fans who renew their season tickets by July 17 will receive some extra perks! We’re still finalizing the details and will be ready to announce next week. The final season ticket renewal deadline is Friday, July 31.

Please Note: While there is still some uncertainty related to potential effects on the upcoming basketball season related to COVID-19, at this time, plans remain in place for the season to be played on schedule. However, in the event games are canceled due to the pandemic, there will be multiple options available regarding ticketing refunding and/or crediting your account.