14,163. That’s the attendance record for an Arkansas Women’s Basketball game.

6,699 is what the women are shooting for on Sunday afternoon when they host Kentucky. Why this goal? It’s not about the opponent, or any ranking, it’s about Amber Ramirez.

It’s senior day for Ramirez, who wears #23. 6,699 is the 23rd best crowd in Arkansas WBB history. The team is pushing to have #23 play in front of a top 23 crowd. Anything over that is a bonus.

If you’ve never been to a women’s basketball game at Bud Walton Arena, let me introduce you to Amber Ramirez. A super-senior, who transferred to Arkansas from TCU after Mike Neighbors arrived. When asked why she transferred, the answer is two words. Mike Neighbors. The Head Coach had recruited Ramirez out of high school in San Antonio, but at the time, Seattle, WA, was just too far from home for her. Ft. Worth is only about 4 hours and 15 minutes. When Neighbors was hired in 2017, it didn’t take long for her to join him. After 2 seasons with the Horned Frogs, Ramirez transferred to Arkansas and sat out the 2018-19 season.

Once Ramirez hit the floor, she was a game changer. She surpassed the 1,000 career-point mark, she’s 8th on the single season three-pointers made list. She was a leader on and off the court.

The 2020-21 season brought the Hogs back to the NCAA tournament (though we all know had 2020 happened they would have made it that year as well) and Amber back home to San Antonio. The Women’s Tournament was held in and around her hometown. Unfortunately, the trip didn’t go as planned. The Hogs fell in the first round to Wright State. For Amber, she had unfinished business.

Mike Neighbors shared a story at the recent Women’s Basketball Luncheon regarding Amber’s decision to come back for her super-senior year. They met with all of their eligible returners to talk about the future. He wanted to talk to Amber last. When he did, he told her she was probably going to be the only senior on the team, it was going to be a young roster, things were going to be slower. She bought right in. She went from a leader to a mentor.

I could easily list all of her stats for her career. All of her stats from just this season alone. Is she a fun player to watch? Absolutely.

But getting to Bud Walton Arena on Sunday afternoon isn’t about what’s on paper, it’s about giving back to Amber just an ounce of what she’s given to this Arkansas Women’s program. Like Chelsea Dungee, Alexis Tolefree, Malika Monk, Devin Cosper, Callie Berna and every star player that came before her, she deserves the love. She deserves to walk out onto Bud Walton Arena for her senior ceremony before the game and see over 7,000 people in the stands. She deserves (and quite frankly the rest of the Women’s Basketball team) to feel the same energy inside Bud Walton that the men do.

Arkansas plays Kentucky at 1pm on Sunday. Doors open at noon. Get to the Bud. Get there early. Show Amber the love she’s shown Arkansas.