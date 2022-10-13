BENTON, Ark. – High school volleyball is heating up in Arkansas, and with the playoffs just around the corner, the No. 3 ranked Benton Panthers took the court to take on Lakeside.

In a clean sweep, the Panthers took down the Rams 25-19, 25-19, 25-19. The win marked Benton’s 26th straight victory on the season.

Benton head coach Michelle Shoppach said her team has a “no die attitude”, adding that their end goal is a State Championship.

Next Thursday No. 3 Benton will face No. 2 Conway in a game that could very well mirror the state championship finals.