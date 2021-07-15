Bentonville WR Chas Nimrod Holds Long List of Offers Including Razorbacks

SPRINGDALE — Bentonville Class of 2022 wide receiver Chas Nimrod is closing in on a college decision, but for now he’s trying to help his team to the Southwest Classic 7 on 7 title.

Nimrod, 6-3, 180, had a very good junior season catching 36 passes for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns. Nimrod and his teammates got off to a fast start in pool play on Wednesday in 7 on 7 play.

“We did real good,” Nimrod said. “We did a lot of one-play drives because we’re dawgs like that. But we’ve been doing good today.”

Nimrod is one of the more accomplished receivers in the Class of 2022, but admitted that 7 on 7 also helps his game.

“Definitely helps a lot,” Nimrod said. “Gives us an idea of the speed we gained over the offseason and strength.”

Nimrod described what he considers his strengths at wide receiver.

“I’m explosive and have top-end speed,” Nimrod said. “I can jump and have good hands. I run good routes.”

Bentonville is coming off a 10-1 season and Nimrod is convinced that 2021 will be another good season.

“You know we’re going to do our thing like normal,” Nimrod said. “Keep the tradition going.”

This is the second 7 on 7 for the Tigers this summer, but the first for Nimrod who has been busy with recruiting. Nimrod has already taken official visits to Utah State, Washington State, Illinois and Kansas State.

“I’m still trying to figure out the fifth one, but recruiting has been good,” Nimrod said. “Arkansas is still one of my top schools. I’ll probably make a decision by the end of the month and see everything.”

He took an unofficial visit to Arkansas on June 3.

Had a great visit at Arkansas today. Thanks to all the coaches and staff for making it happen!! @CoachGuiton @CoachSamPittman @ArRecruitingGuy @RazorbackFB pic.twitter.com/tfoB0haPnl — charles nimrod (@NimrodChas) June 4, 2021

In addition to the four schools he has visited and Arkansas, Nimrod holds offers from Memphis, Houston, Kansas, Arkansas State, Tulsa, Middle Tennessee, Marshall, ULM, Hawaii, New Mexico, Bowling Green, Louisiana Tech, FIU, UNLV and Tulane.