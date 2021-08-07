Bentonville’s Joey Su’a Impressed With Razorbacks Following Visit, Offer

BENTONVILLE — Joey Su’a moved to Bentonville earlier this summer and it has been a good situation for him.

The Class of 2023 offensive lineman is the starting left tackle for Bentonville and was offered a football scholarship by Arkansas while on a visit this past Saturday. This Saturday, Su’a, 6-5, 315, held an early morning scrimmage in the first day of full pads. Following the scrimmage Su’a talked about the transition from California to Bentonville and Northwest Arkansas.

“It has been smooth,” Su’a said. “I like it here, my mom likes it here. Everybody likes it. My mom got a promotion at Walmart.”

Su’a was among the 20-plus recruits at the cookout last Saturday. While visiting the Razorbacks he was given an offer. He talked about what that means to him.

“Everything,” Su’a said. “I can go to that university and come back home easily.”

Su’a said he was impressed with Sam Pittman and Cody Kennedy, who coaches the offensive line for the Razorbacks.

“They’re really good,” Su’a said. “I like them. They are good.”

Su’a also has offers schools such as Georgia, Michigan State, Oregon, BYU, Maryland, Fresno State, UCA, Morgan State and others. Su’a is unsure of a timeline for a commitment.

“I don’t know yet,” Su’a said. “But I know my mom wanted me to take my time.”

He talked about what he’s looking for in a college.

“I want to go close by home,” Su’a said. “I want to see my family more. On game day they won’t have to spend a lot of money to come see me play.”

Su’a really likes the facilities at Arkansas as well.

“They are pretty big,” Su’a said. “They said it’s open 24-7 so I might get my workouts in over there.”

Su’a said he hopes to attend some Razorback games this season. As far as his own team, the Tigers looked good in their first scrimmage of the preseason. They finished 10-1 in 2020 and have a lot of talent returning. Wide receiver Chaz Nimrod committed to Tennessee this week and junior running back Josh Ficklin will likely be very heavily recruited as well. Sophomore slotback C.J. Brown has a chance to be very highly recruited as do some other Tigers.

“We’re going to be really good this year and next,” Su’a said.

While Su’a is very talented and Aaron Danenhauer is considered one of the best offensive line coaches in high school anywhere there has been a transition there for Su’a.

“It’s tough because you have to learn their movement first,” Su’a said. “And then do what we have to do. I like Coach Danenhauer. He pushes me through. If I make any mistakes I know he is going to come after me.”

Su’a came to Bentonville from Adelanto (Calif.) High School.

