LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As the sports world comes to a standstill amid the coronavirus pandemic, youth basketball influencer Bill Ingram stopped by the studio to talk basketball.

Bill and FOX16’s Nick Walters talk the Razorbacks’ finish in SEC tourney, college seniors’ careers cut short, outlook on year 2 of the Eric Musselman era, high school state finals being postponed, and the heartbreak he feels for high school seniors.