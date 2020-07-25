Brad Bolding Praises Erin Outley, Landon Rogers Who are Headed to Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Little Rock Parkview head football coach Brad Bolding has two recruits headed to the University of Arkansas in the Class of 2021 and he thinks both are special players.

Tight end Erin Outley, 6-4, 237, committed to the Hogs one week ago today. Quarterback Landon Rogers, 6-5, 215, committed to the Razorbacks on April 16, but then had second thoughts and de-committed on July 4. On Thursday, Rogers jumped back into the fold at Arkansas.

Outley chose Arkansas over such a long list of schools such as LSU, Florida State, Oregon, Penn State, Michigan, Michigan State, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech among others. Bolding has compared Outley in some ways to former Razorback D.J. Williams, who won the Mackey Award in 2010.

“I just think they are a lot alike in route running and throwing their bodies,” Bolding said. “There’s some things they are not alike, but I really think there’s some similarities there. Just watching D.J. he was really good just throwing his body. He was really good making those tight catches.

“And just finding those open areas. For some reason that seems to be something hard to coach and for kids to understand and grasp. Just comes natural to people like Erin and D.J.”

Bolding likes what Outley brings to the Hogs as a blocker as well.

“Usually I have either had one that either a good blocker or not very good receiver or vice versa,” Bolding said. “But he is the total, complete package. He can put his hand down and block the defensive end or he can split out and block the little DB. When you look at it from that standpoint he is one of the best athletes out on the field. You are in the trenches with big, physical guys and then you get out there and little, fast guys he’s good at both aspects. I think that’s the thing that makes it so good. He’s a really, good versatile tight end.”

As a junior, Outley caught 48 passes for 721 yards and eight touchdowns. Rogers completed 99 of 182 passes for 1,661 yards, 19 touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed 93 times for 584 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Bolding also talked about what led Rogers to de-commit and then jump back into the fold with the Razorbacks. He had previously committed on the same day he was offered a scholarship.

“I think the biggest thing with him was to get an offer from the University of Arkansas at 16 years old,” Bolding said. “He was pumped and excited. Then with all the emotion he said, ‘I’m ready to commit now.’

“When that happened you know how it is now. When they get an offer from an SEC school all these big-time schools start wanting to talk to them. I think all along he knew he wanted to be an Arkansas Razorback, and I think he said that, but then you get all these people pressuring you and all these big-time schools calling you it makes you wonder did I make the right decision? He’s always wanted to be a Razorback and I think it was just one of those deals he kinda got caught in the emotion.”

Rogers jumped back on board with the Hogs five days after Outley committed. Did that influence Rogers any to come back with Arkansas?

“I’m sure it probably had to,” Bolding said. “They are best friends and hang out with each other. They are in same grade and I’m sure that probably had something to do with, but I think it was more what I talked about earlier.”

In addition to Outley and Rogers, Arkansas has offers out to two more Parkview standouts. Class of 2022 running back James Jointer, 6-0, 201, and 2023 running back Darien Bennett, 6-0, 215.