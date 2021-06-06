Brady Slavens Nearing Return, Could Play Tonight

FAYETTEVILLE — Brady Slavens hasn’t played since getting injured against Georgia in the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala., but that could be changing as early as tonight when Arkansas faces either Nebraska or New Jersey Institute of Technology.

Dave Van Horn addressed Slavens’ injury following Saturday night’s win over Nebraska.

“He’s right there,” Van Horn said. “He could of almost gotten some at bats tonight. Ran the bases today inside. Took batting practice with the team in regular group work. He’ll do that again tomorrow. We’ll see who’s pitching and who we’re playing. You know you might end up seeing him on the field I’m not sure yet, or at least [designated hitter].”

Slavens is second on team hitting .300, tied for lead with 13 home runs and his 60 runs batted in leads the team. He has played in 52 games with 51 starts.