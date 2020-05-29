Brandon Burlsworth Foundation Hosting Virtual Football Camps

LITTLE ROCK, AR (MAY 2020) – The Brandon Burlsworth Foundation is excited to announce the

first ever virtual football camp in 2020, free and available to children of all ages. The Brandon

Burlsworth Football camps have been hosted since 2000.

With COVID-19 making it impossible to conduct in-person camps, The Brandon Burlsworth Foundation is making camps available virtually and free for campers this year.

Many of Brandon’s teammates and former Arkansas Razorback players will be providing instruction on a daily live stream event June 1st through June 5th from 5:30 to 6:00 p.m. CST.

Registration is free and open to all ages on the foundation’s website, www.brandonburlsworth.org. For more information and updates, follow the Brandon Burlsworth Foundation on Facebook.

Brandon Burlsworth Foundation

The Brandon Burlsworth Foundation was founded in 1999 in honor of Brandon who was tragically

killed in a car accident 11 days after being drafted by the Indianapolis Colts. The Foundation honors

Brandon’s legacy by helping underprivileged children in need through various programs including the Eyes of a Champion program, Burls Kids, Burlsworth Football Camps and more. In 2001, the book

“Eyes of a Champion, the Brandon Burlsworth Story” by Jeff Kinley was released. A movie about

Brandon’s life with the title “GREATER” was released as a major motion picture in 2016. It was

written and produced by Brian Reindl and David Hunt. GREATER is available on Netflix. Visit

www.brandonburlsworth.org for more information.

Burlsworth Trophy

The Burlsworth Trophy was first awarded in 2010 and is presented each year to “college football’s

most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on”. The trophy is presented to a young man who embodies the values that Brandon Burlsworth stood for. Brandon was a walk on football player at the University of Arkansas and completed his college career as an All-American and the 63rd overall pick in the NFL draft. He was the first razorback football player in history to complete his master’s degree before playing his final college game. The Burlsworth Trophy is given by the Brandon Burlsworth Foundation, in conjunction with the Springdale Rotary Club at a ceremony each

December. Notable former trophy winners include Baker Mayfield. Visit www.burlsworthtrophy.com for more information.