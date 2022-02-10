FAYETTEVILLE — Dave Van Horn has almost always had a great center fielder and who will fill that position this season is being asked.

It appears one solution for Van Horn is Braydon Webb. 6-0, 200, is a grad senior for the Razorbacks. Van Horn has always liked what Webb brings to the outfield defensively.

“Webb had an incredible fall until he got hurt.” Van Horn said. “I mean, he led our team in about everything. I’m talking home runs, batting average, stolen bases, you name it. Then he got that quad issue late, right before our Red-White series, and it is what it is. That’s the position, center field, we have to have a center fielder. Webb’s our answer from a defensive standpoint for sure. Even if he doesn’t get off to a good start offensively, that’s okay. It’s kind of like having a shortstop. If he doesn’t hit a whole lot, that’s okay. Just field everything and make all the plays. But if he’s injured, then we may not lose as much offense, much offense at all, but we may lose a little defense. That’s probably really my main concern in the field defensively.”

Van Horn mentioned Webb in the same breath as Andrew Benintendi, Dominic Fletcher and Brett Eibner as he seeks a replacement for Christian Franklin.

“He’s right there with all those guys,” Van Horn said. “When you talk about center fielders, if you’re just talking about running and catching the ball and reading the ball off the bat, there’s never been anybody better than Fletcher. Fletcher had corner outfield speed, but his instincts were off the charts. I mean, he saw the pitch coming in, and he knew pretty much which way to start moving before the hitter swung. He would start leaning that way, it was incredible. Guys like Eibner with really good speed and a tremendous arm. Franklin played left as a freshman then moved over there, and we don’t skip a beat there. Had Craig Gentry out there a long time ago and was incredible.

“We’ve had a couple other guys out there who were amazing. I think if you’re going to be able to win in this league, you better be able to catch it in the outfield. We’ve got a lot of guys who can hit, but we’ve got to play good defense. Our corner guys, they’re good corner guys. If you put one of them in center, he’s going to be an average center fielder that hits. We’ve even had Zack Gregory out there a little bit. He runs well, but he’s still fairly new in the outfield. He’s one of the most improved players on the team as well.”

Webb struggled at the plate in 2021. He played in 48 games with 26 starts. Webb hit .174 with six home runs, 16 runs batted in and walked 21 times. He also was perfect on six attempts stealing bases. Van Horn reminded everyone where Webb started off in 2021 hitting in the order.

“Well, let’s go back to last year,” Van Horn said. “We open up in Texas. Does anybody remember where he hit in our order? Game one? He hit cleanup. So, we’ve seen this. You look at his numbers from junior college, they were incredible. We get him here, we’re thinking ‘man, what a great athlete.’ One of the first practices his first year, he dives for a ball and makes an incredible catch in left field, and he hurts his ribs and misses most of the fall. So, he’s had some injuries, and here we go again a little bit. So, I mean, he hasn’t really done a whole lot to make himself better; He’s good. He was already good. It’s just a matter of getting on the field. What do we need to do to get him off to a better start? Maybe we hit him down a little bit. Just let him climb the ladder or let him stay down there and hit.”

Arkansas will open the season on Feb. 18 against Illinois State at 3 p.m. in Baum-Walker Stadium.