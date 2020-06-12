Bret Bielema Sues Razorback Foundation for Over $7 Million in Unpaid Wages

Former Arkansas head football coach, Bret Bielema, is suing the Arkansas Razorback Foundation for unpaid buyout wages.

Bielema’s lawyers filed a $7,025,000 lawsuit today in Arkansas federal court and claim the cause is in regards to a “breach of head coach buyout agreement” from Bielema’s firing.

According to Variety, Bielema claims that the foundation breached its contract when it stopped paying him the remaining portion of the nearly $12 million buyout the two sides agreed upon when Bielema was fired following the 2017 season.

Variety provided the specific language of the contract.

“11. If Bielema is terminated by the University of Arkansas for its convenience and the Foundation is obligated to pay the amounts specified. . . Bielema agrees that those payments shall be subject to the following mitigation provisions. Bielema shall be required to do the following: Bielema shall have the duty to mitigate his damages by making reasonable efforts to gain re-employment. The parties understand and agree that if Bielema is successful in gaining such re-employment, or alternative employment of any kind the Foundation’s Guaranty Payment obligations shall be reduced by the amount of compensation the Coach earns from such employment (so long as such employment coincides with the Guaranty Payments). The Foundation’s right to reduce its obligations shall not include amounts Coach may earn from passive investments or interest not associated with new employment”

During five seasons at Arkansas, Bielema compiled a 29-34 record. The school fired him in 2017. New England Patriots hired Bielema in 2018 as a consultant to head coach Bill Belichick. He later became the Patriots defensive line coach for the 2019 season. Bielema is now with the New York Giants after recently being hired to coach outside linebackers.