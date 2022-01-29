FAYETTEVILLE — Valley View Class of 2024 linebacker Brian Huff was offered by Arkansas this week and then made the trip across the state to a Prospect Day.

Huff, 6-4, 207, talked about how the visit went and what was the highlight?

“The visit was amazing,” Huff said. “The facilities are nice. Everything was good with it. The highlight of it was probably putting on the gear and getting to take pictures.”

Is this the first time you’ve ever been to the UA?

“Yes sir my first time,” Huff said.

Were the facilities nicer than you thought they would be?

“I’ve seen them online, but they were better in person,” Huff said. “Really nice.”

Did you talk to Coach Mike Scherer and how did that go?

“Yes sir I did and I just had a conversation with him before we left,” Huff said. “It was good. He wants me to come back and I’ll probably be back.”

You also talked to Barry Odom so how did that go?

“It was good,” Huff said. “He wants me to come play for him.”

Arkansas State also offered this week. Were you surprised the offers came this early?

“Yes I was surprised,: Huff said. “I didn’t think it would be Arkansas (to offer first).”

Do you feel all the hard work starting to pay off with these offers?

“Yes it is, but I have to keep working and getting better and better,” Huff said.

What are you looking for in a college?

“Good coaches, nice facilities and good people to be around,” Huff said.

When will you make a decision?

“Maybe my junior year,” Huff said.

Arkansas finished 9-4 this season beating Texas A&M, Texas, Penn State and others. What are your thoughts on their season?

“It’s great for them,” Huff said. “It’s really good.”

The Hogs had three linebackers go over 100 tackles on the season. Bumper Pool, Grant Morgan and Hayden Henry. What are your thoughts on that?

“That’s amazing,” Huff said. “That’s hard to do. I am glad they got that done.”

Huff said he could see himself playing at Arkansas. As a sophomore, Huff finished with 72 tackles, including 35 solo, nine for loss, three quarterback hurries, two sacks, three interceptions, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a pair of recovered ones. He helped the Blazers to a 7-4 record.