Broyles Award 2019 nominees announced

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation is pleased to announce the nominees for the 2019 Broyles Award, which honors college football’s top assistant coaches. The Broyles Award is presented by Riceland Foods.

The 41 nominees in this year’s class were selected from approximately 1,500 assistant coaches representing 130 Division One programs across the country. The Broyles Award selection process includes the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), broadcasters, a college football hall-of-fame selection committee and current college head coaches.

The Nominees Include:

Alabama – Steve Sarkisian, Offensive Coordinator/QB

Appalachian State – Ted Roof, Defensive Coordinator

Arkansas State – Keith Heckendorf, Offensive Coordinator/QB

Auburn – Kevin Steele, Defensive Coordinator

Ball State University – Joey Lynch, Offensive Coordinator/QB

Baylor – Phil Snow, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties

Brigham Young – Aaron Roderick, Passing Game Coordinator/QB

California – Tim DeRuyter, Defensive Coordinator

Central Michigan – Charlie Frye, Offensive Coordinator/QB

Cincinnati – Marcus Freeman, Defensive Coordinator

Clemson – Jeff Scott, Co-Offensive Coordinator/WR

Florida – Billy Gonzalez, Wide Receivers

Georgia – Dan Lanning, Defensive Coordinator/Outside LBs

Georgia State – Brad Glenn, Offensive Coordinator

Indiana – Kalen DeBoer, Offensive Coordinator/QB

Iowa – Phil Parker, Defensive Coordinator/DB

Iowa State – Tom Manning, Offensive Coordinator/Run Game Coordinator

Louisville – Dwayne Ledfors, Offensive Line

LSU – Joe Brady, Passing Game Coordinator/WR

Memphis – Pete Lembo, Special Teams Coordinator

Michigan – Don Brown, Defensive Coordinator

Minnesota – Kirk Ciarrocca, Offensive Coordinator/QB

Missouri – Ryan Walters, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties

Navy – Brian Newberry, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties

Ohio State – Jeff Hafley, Co-Defensive Coordinator/Secondary

Oklahoma – Alex Grinch, Defensive Coordinator/ Safeties

Ole Miss – Mike MacIntyre, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties

Oregon – Andy Avalos, Defensive Coordinator

Oregon State – Brian Lindgren, Offensive Coordinator/QB

Penn State – Brent Pry, Defensive Coordinator/LB

Pittsburgh – Randy Bates, Defensive Coordinator

San José State – Ryan Gunderson, Quarterbacks/Passing Game Coordinator

SMU – Rhett Lashlee, Offensive Coordinator/QB

Troy – Ryan Pugh, Offensive Coordinator/OL

Tulane – Will Hall, Offensive Coordinator

UAB – David Reeves, Defensive Coordinator

UCF – Randy Shannon, Defensive Coordinator

University of Louisiana – Ron Roberts, Defensive Coordinator

Utah – Morgan Scalley, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties

Western Kentucky – Clayton White, Defensive Coordinator/CB

Wisconsin – Jim Leonhard, Defensive Coordinator

A 20-member selection committee of distinguished former head coaches, broadcasters, and a committee representing the FWAA will select 15 semi-finalists and five finalists from the list of nominees and an overall winner. Those finalists will be invited to travel to Little Rock, Ark. where the 2019 Broyles Award winner will be announced on Tuesday, December 10th at the Marriott Hotel.

The winner of the 2018 Broyles Award was Mike Locksley, Offensive Coordinator at Alabama. Winners from the past five seasons are not eligible to be nominated for the Broyles Award.

Proceeds from the 2019 Broyles Award support the mission of the Broyles Foundation; to provide a game plan through education, support, and resources to Alzheimer’s caregivers. The Broyles Foundation can be followed on and Twitter and Instagram.