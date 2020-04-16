Buhl and Perico Named All-Region

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas senior William Buhl and sophomore Julian Perico were selected as Division I PING All-Central Region honorees, the Golf Coaches Association of America announced today.

Buhl earns his first PING All-Region honor while Perico was selected for the second straight year. The is the 13th consecutive year at least one Razorback has earned All-Region in the 14-year tenure of head coach Brad McMakin. This is the 10th time at least two Hogs were honored in the same year.

Buhl, who ranked 35th in the final Golfweek/Sagarin rankings, had one win in 2019-20, defending his Gopher Invitational title, and posted a team-best six top 20 finishes. He additionally led the team with 17 rounds at par or better, including eight rounds in the 60’s. Buhl ended the season with a scoring average of 70.65 – the second-best season average in school history – thanks in part to a third-round scoring average of 69.0. Of his 23 rounds, Buhl’s score counted to the team total 21 times.

Perico, ranked 58th by Golfweek, set a school record with his season scoring average or 70.38. He had three top-5 finishes, including runner-up at the Carmel Cup. He led the team with 10 rounds in the 60’s with a total of 16 rounds at par or better. Of his 24 rounds, Perico’s score counted a team-best 23 times. He also led the team in being the low Razorback for a round 10 times and being the low Razorback at an event four times. Perico also led the team with 91 birdies and was the only Razorback to post a double-eagle, holing out from 140 yards with a 50-degree wedge on a 550-yard, par 5.