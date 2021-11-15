Bumper Pool, Arkansas’ Defense Kept LSU’s Offense in Check Much of Night

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas linebacker Bumper Pool and the defense kept LSU’s offense in check much of the night in a 16-13 overtime win for the Razorbacks.

Pool finished with 13 tackles, six solo, two for loss and a pass breakup. Pool was happy to be part of an Arkansas team that beat LSU and helped bring the second trophy of the season home. Arkansas also defeated Texas A&M in a trophy game earlier and still have one remaining against Missouri.

“It means the world,” Pool said. “I grew up a Hog fan so I’ve watched this LSU-Arkansas rivalry my entire life. To be able to go out here and do it in Baton Rouge at night might have a story book.”

Pool and the Arkansas defense limited LSU’s offense to 308 yards on the night including only 108 on the ground.

“I think after last week, we almost let one slip, we decided we were going to go to work,” Pool said. “We knew how much this game meant, and we were going to do everything we could to leave them with as little points as possible. After tonight, I’m so proud of every single guy on the field, especially my other two linebackers.”

One of the key plays in the game was cornerback Montaric Brown’s interception of a Garrett Nussmeier pass in overtime.

“Yes,” Pool said. “I mean, what was it – his fourth interception of the year? Maybe fifth? He’s an unbelievable corner, and they went at him. And he made a play like we all knew he was going to make. Just an unbelievable moment for the defense to kind of end the game.”

After Brown’s interception the Arkansas offense ran three plays then sent in Cam Little for a 37-yard field goal that was successful. Pool talked about what Sam Pittman said to Little and Brown after the game.

“Obviously, the plays that they made won us the game and got us the Boot,” Pool said. “So, those are plays that will go down in history. I think the entire sideline knew that Cam was going to make the kick. It’s just a cool feeling when your entire team has confidence in a player, and he goes out there and does what he does in practice every single day.”

Pool described what the defense did to help throw Nussmeier, a freshman, off his game.

“Well, we were switching back and forth our fronts,” Pool said. “I think that was an unbelievable switch-up, we kind of went off personnel. We just kept trying to switch up the looks, add pressure and disrupt him as much as we could, and I thought we did a good job of that.”

One reporter was confused thinking maybe it was Pool who recovered an LSU fumble. Pool talked about the play.

“It was one of their first snaps in the wildcat,” Pool said. “Greg Brooks got on it, and there was an offensive lineman on top of him. I was just making sure that he wasn’t going to take it from him. But no, Greg Brooks recovered that one.”

Pool and the No. 21 Razorbacks will be at No. 2 Alabama on Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff televised on CBS.