Buy A-State football single-game tickets, see new options

JONESBORO, Ark. (News release) – The Arkansas State Athletics Department announced Thursday that single-game tickets are now on sale for the Red Wolves’ 2019 football season, which kicks off Aug. 31 with a 6:00 p.m. game against SMU at Centennial Bank Stadium.

Both single-game and season tickets may be purchased through the A-State Ticket Office, located at First National Bank Arena’s lower red entrance, in person, by phone at 870-972-2781 or online by visiting AStateRedWolves.com.

Season tickets remain the best way to support A-State Athletics and create a strong home-field advantage at Centennial Bank Stadium, where the Red Wolves have strung together 14 consecutive years (2005-18) with a winning record. Arkansas State holds a 64-15 home record since the 2005 season for an .810 winning percentage.

Previously announced, but new for 2019, is a $125 season-ticket package that includes all-you-can-eat concession Fast Pass items at all six home games with seats in section SS or TT. Fans with current season tickets can upgrade their location to include the all-you-can-eat Fast Pass option for $100.

Also new for the upcoming season is a single-game Fast Pass ticket, available for $25 in sections SS or TT, which allows fans to enjoy unlimited concession items. Like the season-long all-you-can-eat ticket option, the concession items available will vary on a game-by-game basis and fans will be limited to one of each item per trip through the line. However, fans may wear multiple wristbands at one time to get that number of select items each trip.

Additional information on both the season and single-game all-you-can-eat tickets may be obtained by contacting the Red Wolves Foundation at 870-972-2401.

Season tickets start as low as $60, while single-game tickets start at $10. All ticket prices can be found online by visiting AStateRedWolves.com and clicking on the tickets link located at the top of the home page.

The Red Wolves will play five Saturday games and one nationally-televised midweek contest at Centennial Bank Stadium in 2019. They will open the season in Jonesboro for the fifth time over the last seven years when they play SMU, but also host Southern Illinois (Sat., Sept. 21), Louisiana (Thur., Oct. 17), Texas State (Sat., Oct. 26), Coastal Carolina (Sat., Nov. 16) and Georgia Southern (Nov. 23).