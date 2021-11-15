Cam Little Once Again Honored by SEC

FAYETTEVILLE — True freshman kicker Cam Little has once again been honored by the SEC being named Special Teams Player of the Week.

Little kicked three field goals on Saturday night against LSU including the game winner on the last play of overtime from 37-yards away. He also was successful from 27 and 48 yards.

Little was selected Freshman of the Week last week after kicking three field goals in a win over Mississippi State. He also kicked four field goals in Arkansas’ win over Texas A&M earlier in the season and received Freshman of the Week honors.

He has made 17 field goals this season which leads all FBS freshmen. Little and Arkansas will face Alabama on Saturday.