Camden Fairview’s Pair of Mark Welch, Kyron Kidd Had Good Showing at Monster Camp

MAUMELLE — Camden Fairview’s pair of Class of 2021 nose guard Kyron Kidd and 2022 offensive lineman Mark Welch both turned in a good showing at the Monster Camp in Maumelle.

Those two combined with 2022 offensive lineman Timothy Dawn Jr. give the Cardinals some good linemen to build around in 2020. Dawn didn’t attend the camp, but there’s information about him from an April 1 article. Dawn already has been offered by Kansas.

Welch, 6-3, 275, and Kidd, 5-11, 300, are set to draw recruiting attention as well. Welch joins Dawn on the offensive line. Welch talked about how the Monster Camp went for him.

“It went great,” Welch said. “I did better than I expected.”

Welch talked about his expectations going in and what he felt did better in.

“My broad jump was longer and my 40 was faster,” Welch said. “Everything was better than I thought it was gonna be.”

Like everyone else present, Welch was happy just to be able to compete and do some football activities.

“It was amazing,” Welch said. “I had fun with it and got to meet new people. There was a lot of talent out here today. Andrew (Chamblee) is a big-time player.”

As a junior in 2019, Kidd finished with 65 tackles, including 18 solo, seven for loss, 3.5 sacks, one pass breakup and a fumble recovery. He also talked about how the camp went for him.

“It went pretty good,” Kidd said. “I felt good today so it went pretty good.”

Kidd is one of the best defensive linemen in Arkansas in the Class of 2021. He talked about his strengths on the field.

“My strengths are pass rush, cutting and changing direction,” Kidd said.

The Cardinals were 6-5 in 2019, but Kidd has high hopes for 2020.

“We can be good,” Kidd said. “We have a good team. We can go all the way really if we all buy in.”

.