Can Razorbacks Bounce Back After Gut-Punch Kentucky Loss?

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. — The Razorbacks could have made a statement to the SEC on Saturday. But, only whispers were left in bud walton’s home team locker room.

Kentucky posed as Arkansas’ toughest test to date – their first ranked opponent on the season. The hogs couldn’t pass with flying colors – because it was all wildcat blue late.

Kentucky rattled off 15 unanswered, stripping Arkansas of the lead. The rest was history. More important to note than the scoreboard is the stat sheet. Arkansas’ loss is printed in black and white. The Razorbacks know their performance on paper can’t cut it.

But Arkansas is keeping their heads held high, looking forward to Wednesday’s matchup vs Mississippi State.

“You can’t change the game because you got to get ready for Mississippi State,” Mason Jones said. I know like how Coach Muss says, we don’t lose two in a row. I know we’ll go back on Monday and go crazy.”

FOX16’s Nick Walters helps break down if the Hogs can learn from their mistakes and return to their winning ways on Wednesday vs Mississippi State.