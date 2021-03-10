Capacity Increasing At Baum-Walker Stadium & Bogle Park

Due to recent changes by Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson regarding state-wide COVID-19 directives and in communication with the Arkansas Department of Health, we have developed a plan to safely increase the capacity at Baum-Walker Stadium and Bogle Park.

Beginning March 16, and for games scheduled through March 30, additional tickets will be made available at each venue. Approximately 1,200 tickets will be added at Baum-Walker Stadium (including increased capacity in the Hog Pen), while an additional 120 tickets will be made available at Bogle Park. Any additional adjustments to capacity, for games beginning April 1 through the remainder of the season, will be determined at a later date.

Season Ticket Holder & Razorback Foundation PresaleBaseball and softball season ticket holders and Razorback Foundation members have a one-day exclusive on sale on Thursday, March 11 (9 a.m.) to purchase tickets for games during that time period.

After logging into their account, fans will be able to self-select seats for available games (max 8 tickets).

Public On-Sale Date

Available tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 12 at 9 a.m.

If you need assistance, please call the Razorback Ticket Center at 479-575-5151 or email at raztk@uark.edu.