Casey Opitz named SEC Co-Player of the Week

Casey Opitz’s big weekend at the plate has earned him the conference’s top weekly honor.

The Razorback catcher was named the SEC Co-Player of the Week on Monday after powering No. 1 Arkansas to two wins against nationally ranked Alabama over the weekend. His bat helped lead the Hogs, now 14-3 overall on the year, to their first conference series win of the season.

Opitz recorded a hit in all three games of the SEC opening weekend series, driving in a team-leading four runs. He racked up a season-best three hits and matched his season-high with three runs scored in the Razorbacks’ 9-1 win on Saturday, also launching his first homer of the year in the ballgame.

He had two RBI in each of the final two games of the series while playing errorless defense behind the dish.

Opitz is the second Arkansas student-athlete to earn the conference’s top weekly honor this season, joining pitcher Caleb Bolden. The righty was named SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week (Feb. 23) following a brilliant pitching performance in the Razorbacks’ 4-0 shutout win against nationally ranked Texas at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Opitz and the Hogs will take the field five times this week, hosting Memphis for a two-game midweek series at Baum-Walker Stadium before heading to Mississippi State this weekend. First pitch in Tuesday’s contest against the Tigers is set for 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.