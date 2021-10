Arkansas commit, Dax Courtney, took the time to talk with our Tera Talmadge and Otis Kirk on Sunday to discuss a variety of topics.

The Clarendon High School senior gave an update on his recovery from a torn ACL that recently required surgery. The Tight End says he’s doing well but not playing for his dad his senior year is difficult.

Courtney also gave his take on how the Razorbacks are doing this season and much more.