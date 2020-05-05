Catching Up With Future Hog JT Towers

Arkansas signee, JT Towers, grew up in the Natural State and has always wanted to be a Razorback.

Now, with questions surrounding the upcoming season, the Joe T. Robinson three-star linebacker says he’s still working hard to rehab after having surgery on his toe.

“Feels a lot better than it did,” says Towers. “Feels a lot more stable. Moving around a lot better on it laterally and everything.”

Tower’s is eager to take the field at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. He knows the program hasn’t been very successful over the past several years but says he wants to make fans proud again.

“Obviously the program hasn’t been at the level that, if you’re a fan, that you want it to be at.” says Towers. “So just growing up a Razorback fan it’s always been my dream to get us back to where we need to be. Just get my favorite team back to winning again.”

But will Sam Pittman and his staff be able to turn the program around? Towers believes so.

“From the first time I talked to coach Pittman, he comes through as a really genuine guy. Someone that you want to be around on a daily basis. He’s not over the top. But whenever he walks into a room you know his presence is felt. I feel like that’s an important quality as a head coach.”

As for linebackers coach Rion Rhoads, Towers says, “That’s my guy. As soon as he got the job he was in contact with me. He didn’t know right then if they’d be able to offer me but he knew he really liked me as a prospect.”

What exactly did Rhoads like about him? Towers believes it was his football IQ and his natural talent.

“I feel like I’ve been blessed with a high ceiling as far as my athletic abilities go. As far as a linebacker goes, I’ll bring great speed and physicality. For sure passion because that’s my biggest thing, I just love the game. Playing for the Razorbacks has been a long time dream of mine. If I can guarantee anything it’s that I’ll bring that same passion every weekend in Fayetteville.”

To hear more from Towers, watch the full interview above.