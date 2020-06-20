Breaking News
Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson announces payments for EMS direct care workers

Catching Up with Recent Arkansas State WR Commit Marlon Crockett

Local Sports

‪State champ stays home. 💍 ⇨ 🐺‬

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JONESBORO, Ark. — Months after Arkansas State’s Camellia Bowl win, the Red Wolves have one more reason to be excited about the future: Marlon Crockett.

The 3-star 6’4 receiver, who won a state championship with Searcy in 2019 and is now at Cabot, announced his commitment on Tuesday.

Nick Walters visits with Crockett and former Searcy offensive coordinator, now Arkadelphia head coach Trey Schucker. Hear why Crockett chose his home-state school over Kansas and others, plus the skillsets and potential he brings to Jonesboro.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories