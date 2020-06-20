Catching Up with Recent Arkansas State WR Commit Marlon Crockett

JONESBORO, Ark. — Months after Arkansas State’s Camellia Bowl win, the Red Wolves have one more reason to be excited about the future: Marlon Crockett.

The 3-star 6’4 receiver, who won a state championship with Searcy in 2019 and is now at Cabot, announced his commitment on Tuesday.

Nick Walters visits with Crockett and former Searcy offensive coordinator, now Arkadelphia head coach Trey Schucker. Hear why Crockett chose his home-state school over Kansas and others, plus the skillsets and potential he brings to Jonesboro.