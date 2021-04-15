C’eira Ricketts relives being last Razorback drafted to WNBA

The last Arkansas women’s basketball player to be drafted into the WNBA didn’t have an extravagant watch party to celebrate accomplishing the biggest goal of her career. In fact, C’eira Ricketts found out she was selected while she was watching the television broadcast alone in her apartment.

“I do remember being in my apartment by myself just watching. Everybody kept telling me, ‘you’re going to be drafted in the second-round,’ and I was like, ‘okay, sure.’ But just seeing my name pop up, it was like, wow it really came true,'” said Ricketts.

Ricketts was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury in the second-round (24th overall) in the 2012 WNBA Draft. It didn’t sink in that she was going pro until she made it to training camp. And it didn’t hit her until this past week that she is the last Arkansas player to be drafted into the WNBA.

“I was like, ‘no, that can’t be true,’ Ricketts smiled when she was told that fact earlier in the week. “It just blew my mind that I was the last one, but I’m so thankful that this program is getting back to where it should be.”

And a big reason for Arkansas success comes from Chelsea Dungee and Destiny Slocum, who both helped lead Arkansas to an NCAA Tournament appearance and each hope to break Arkansas’ nine-year drought in the WNBA Draft on Thursday.

And Ricketts believes any WNBA franchise that takes either player will be getting a big return on their investment.

“She’s hard to guard off of the dribble and she can shoot. So if you try to stop her from shooting, she’s going to go around you… and I just feel like she has the total package,” said Ricketts. “Slocum, you get speed, she’s just in control. She’s a good decision maker most of the time and she can also shoot. And she can’t be stopped she’s so fast.”

The WNBA Draft kicks off Thursday at 6:00 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.