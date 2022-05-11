LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas law enforcement agencies carried the ‘Flame of Hope” Wednesday morning from Little Rock to Searcy.

Agency members ran on foot to celebrate Special Olympics athletes in the Natural State.

Flames from all four corners of the state came together in the Capital City for the final leg of the torch run, part of the opening ceremonies that kick off the summer games across the state.

It’s a tradition that’s been going on for years.

“Law Enforcement Torch Run has been a partner of Special Olympics Arkansas for 35 years, so this is their 35th year of celebration, of running for our athletes, of awareness and fundraising for our athletes.” Special Olympics Arkansas CEO Terri Weir said.

The Special Olympics Arkansas Summer Games competition will run Thursday and Friday at Harding University in Searcy.