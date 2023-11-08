LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The ink is dry for several central Arkansas standouts as they made their national letters of intent official with universities around the Natural State and beyond.

Five signees from Little Rock Christian put pen to paper for Wednesday’s Signing Day. Tate Collins signed with Central Arkansas to play baseball, while teammate and 2023 Class 5A Final MVP, Cade Bowman, put his signature down to join the baseball team at Ouachita Baptist University.

The Warrior’s star pitcher, Jackson Kircher, is leaving the state and will head west to play baseball at Oklahoma University, who will soon make the transition from the Big 12 to the SEC in 2024.

Gwinn Hall will continue her softball playing days at McNeese State University and Landren Blocker signed to play for Louisiana Tech University basketball.

Pulaski Academy had the pleasure of having two Razorback commits.

Anna Kate Nichols will play golf on the Hill at the University of Arkansas, while right-handed pitcher Kel Busby plans to compete in his freshman year for playing time with the Hogs baseball team. Busby – who led the Bruins to their first Class 6A football championship in 2022 as the starting quarterback – is the nephew of Arkansas Hall of Famer and former free safety Bo Busby.

At Parkview, the state’s second-best basketball prospect for the class of 2024 signed his NLI.

Dallas Thomas made his commitment to Clemson University official in front of family, friends, classmates and faculty at the Patriot’s gymnasium Wednesday. The four-star forward chose the Tigers over strong interests from Arkansas, Auburn, and Houston among others.

Congratulations to all the signees and best of luck with your academic and athletic careers.