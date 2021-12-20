Central High School basketball gets an unforgettable Christmas present

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Christmas came a week early for the Central High School boy’s basketball team.

Central head coach Brian Ross surprised his team with NBA tickets to see the Chicago Bulls will play the Memphis Grizzlies on January 17, 2022.

“My wife actually came up with the idea,” Ross said. “We have a lot of supporters for Central and we had some money. We were like, ‘what should we do with this?’ She was like, ‘let’s take them all to an NBA game.’”

All caught on video, the players couldn’t believe the gift that they received as this will be nearly half the team’s first NBA game.

“I was shocked. I was not expecting it. I was expecting shirts or something like that,” sophomore guard Daren Fleming said. “Coach Ross is different. It’s way more than basketball with him.”

The video is full of players reacting in different ways and went viral on social media. ESPN tweeted the video while SportsCenter shared it on its Instagram page.

“It was a fun experience for me just to give it to them,” coach Ross added. “But to get to go do it with them on MLK day will be really fun.”