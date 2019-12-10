Chad Morris Hired as Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks coach at Auburn

Former Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Chad Morris is the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Auburn Tigers as announced by Auburn on Tuesday afternoon.

Morris takes over for Kenny Dillingham who left to take over at Florida State in the same role.

Morris and Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn have a long friendship going back to when both were high school coaches in Arkansas and Texas. Morris is excited to get another opportunity to coach after being fired at Arkansas after less than two years on the job and a 4-18 overall record.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity to join Coach Malzahn’s staff at Auburn. I’ve known Gus since the early 2000s and consider him a dear friend and someone that helped me get into the profession at the college level. I’ve admired the success he’s had at each of his stops and look forward to adding to the success that he, his staff and the players have built. We are excited about joining the Auburn family.”

For Malzahn it is an opportunity to bring on a friend and well thought of offensive mind in college football after his success at Clemson.

“I’m super excited to have Chad Morris join our staff at Auburn. He’s a tremendous offensive mind who has had success with several top-ranked offenses during his time in the college ranks. I’ve known Chad for almost 20 years and he is a tireless worker and a perfectionist. He is a great addition to our program and I look forward to him helping Auburn win championships!”

Chandler Morris could also follow his dad to Auburn after de-committing from the Hogs after his father was fired. The four star quarterback is considering the Tigers, Clemson, Virginia Tech and others.

Morris and Malzahn will face the new look Hogs on November 7th, 2020 in Auburn.