Chase Lowery Closing in on College Decision, Sets Commitment Date

FAYETTEVILLE — Frisco (Texas) High School Class of 2021 defensive back Chase Lowery has narrowed his choices down to eight schools with a decision coming on Thursday.

Lowery, 6-0, 180, was offered by Arkansas on June 18. He narrowed his college decision to eight on Tuesday.

Lowery has Arkansas, Texas Tech, Michigan State, Pitt, Memphis, Oregon State, Purdue and San Diego State.

As a junior, Lowery had 48 tackles, one for loss, four interceptions with one touchdown, eight pass breakups and a forced fumble on defense. He returned a kickoff for a touchdown and took a pair of punts to the house. On offense, he caught 34 passes for 758 yards and two touchdowns.

On Thursday he tweeted out when his decision would come.

I Will Be Committing Next Thursday⁉️⁉️ — Çhãšę Łöwērÿ (@chase_lowery14) July 2, 2020

Click here for his highlights.