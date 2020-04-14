Catching Up with Razorbacks Commit, MLB Draft Prospect Markevian “Tink” Hence

1  of  2
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — One of the state’s best baseball players — and one of the country’s best high school pitchers — is bound for Fayetteville, and for the MLB Draft.

Ranked as the 87th-best 2020 draft prospect by MLB.com, RHP Markevian “Tink” Hence is set to hear his name called in July. The Razorbacks commit calls it “a dream turned to reality” to be in his spot, and to have the choice to either go pro or play for Arkansas.

FOX16’s Nick Walters catches up with Tink, a product of Pine Bluff’s Watson Chapel High School, on where his head is at ahead of the draft, what separates his game on the mound, and more.

