FAYETTEVILLE — Lonoke Class of 2024 offensive lineman Chauncey Johnson turned some heads with his performance at the Senior High Football Camp at Arkansas on Friday.

Johnson, 6-4, 304, ran a 5.34 in the 40-yard dash and a 4.66 in the 5-10-5 drill. After he finished the testing he talked to Hogville.net about his goals for the camp.

“I think I did pretty good based of what I did earlier in the 5-10-5 and everything,” Johnson said. “I PR’ed everything. I’m hoping to do pretty good drills and go from there. I’m hoping to be best in my group drills.”

He will work with Cody Kennedy at the camp and that had Johnson excited.

“I’m very excited to work with a great coach at Arkansas,” Johnson said. “Yes sir, I think Coach Kennedy will help me become an overall better player. To help me get to that next level I’m trying to get to.”

Johnson doesn’t have any offers yet, but is getting plenty of interest from the colleges. He talked about why he opted to attend this camp.

“I wanted to come work with Coach Kennedy and meet the coaching staff up here,” Johnson said.

What would a scholarship offer to Arkansas mean to you?

“It would mean the world to me because it’s our home state,” Johnson said. “To be able to play in my home state some day really requires me to work hard.”

Johnson talked about how the 2021 football season went at Lonoke.

“It went pretty good,” Johnson said. “We went 9-3 and lost in first round of the playoffs. Ashdown, Shamar Easter’s team, but overall I think this year will be even better.”

What are you trying to improve the most in your game from last season to the fall coming up?

“My steps, slow down and get the right steps going and my ability to pull quicker,” Johnson said.

What are your strengths on the field?

“To be able to get on people and my pass blocking,” Johnson said. “Run people into the ground.”

What do you feel you are your weaknesses now?

“Not get too far ahead of myself on a play and see the linebacker coming through the hole,” Johnson said.

Johnson came to a prospect day at Arkansas earlier this year.

