FAYETTEVILLE — Star City Class of 2023 four-star athlete CJ Turner saw his junior season cut short due an ACL injury, but Coach Chris Vereen is obviously excited now his standout has been cleared and is ready to go.

Turner, 6-1 1/2, 205, has a grade of 5.8 (four-star) with Rivals.com, rated the No. 19 athlete in the nation and No. 3 prospect in the state in 2023. Vereen lost his two-way standout in the fourth game of the 2021 season against Monticello.

“He is 100-percent released to do everything but contact,” Vereen said Monday. “He gets released from that, which we won’t do it until mid-May, but he gets released in three weeks completely. He can do anything. He’s a 100-percent released to do any kind of workout, cut, jumping and weight lifting. He’s been released three weeks.”

Which means when the Bulldogs hold their spring drills in May then Turner will be able to do all the work without any restrictions.

“He’ll be fully released so he’s going to go through the full deal,” Vereen said.

When Turner attended a Prospect Day at Arkansas on Jan. 15 he said the coaches wanted him to come to camp this summer.

“They just wanted me to get back healthy and come back up here in the summer,” Turner said. “If I perform good I’ll be in good hands.”

Vereen said that is something Turner plans to do this summer, but also talked about his recruiting otherwise. Colorado, Memphis, Kansas, Arkansas State, Tulane and Jackson State have all offered him at this time. Turner took an unofficial visit to Mississippi State earlier this month.

“There’s been a lot of schools it hasn’t scared a bit,” Vereen said. “I know that Memphis offered. Colorado flew down before spring break and drove down and offered. Kansas offered. He went to Mississippi State. A lot of them haven’t backed off a bit. They said, ‘We see this all the time. It’s not like it was 15 years ago.'”

Vereen sees Turner daily and talked about what he feels the standout can bring to a college program.

“I think he’s a defensive player at the SEC level,” Vereen said. “I mean yes he runs a 4.4, he’s 6-1 and 205-pounds, but to me just watching him on the field, and don’t get me wrong, he’s outstanding for us at running back, but the way hybrid outside linebackers play now with having to chase down running backs on pass routes, but yet maybe having to step up and play defensive end or outside linebacker I think that’s the role he fits.”

As good as Turner is on the field, Vereen talks about he may be even better off the field.

“He’s unbelievable,” Vereen said. “That’s what I tell these guys that come in, the recruiters, I’m not going to lie to you because I don’t want to tell you this kid is a great kid and the you get him and then go, ‘Whew we don’t want another one from Vereen down there.’

“Every word out of his mouth is yes sir, no sir, but when he puts that helmet on he’s the field general. He gets after it. He’s at my house every single day during the summer when we’re out of school asking, ‘Coach, can I get the key I need some more work.’ He works harder than any kid I’ve ever coached.”

As far as Turner camping at Arkansas, Vereen talked about what he thinks his standout can do to impress Arkansas and thus gain a scholarship offer.

“I’m going to be honest with you,” Vereen said. “Last year when he went up at his size, and they were already talking to him, and he runs the 4.48 I was shocked they didn’t offer him to be honest with you. Having another year and he loves Arkansas. That’s where he wants to go, but what scares me, and I talked to Barry (Odom) up at the clinic in February, I was like Barry y’all have got to get back on this kid. He’s getting some big-time offers and I’m just scared it’s going to come this summer and he’s going to have a bad taste in his mouth, ‘Oh now y’all want me.’ It really shocks me they haven’t offered him.”

Vereen went on to say he understands Arkansas’ position on Turner.

“I don’t blame them,” Vereen said. “You want to say, ‘Is this kid going to come back?’ So I get it. But there’s a lot of schools saying they are going to take the shot.”

Vereen is convinced that Arkansas or someone will get an outstanding student-athlete in Turner.

“I can’t brag on him enough,” Turner said. “Watching him work through this rehab deal has been unbelievable. He used the same rehab guy out of Monticello that Treylon Burks used so we were fired up about that. Just watching how hard he’s worked and putting his mind to it and again he’s just a good kid. There’s not one thing he doesn’t have. He’s got the dawg in him, talent, the respect, work ethic and he’s got it all.”

