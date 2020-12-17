Clarendon’s Quincey McAdoo Lists Top 5 Following Outstanding Junior Season

FAYETTEVILLE — Clarendon Class of 2022 standout Quincey McAdoo has named his Top 5 schools following an outstanding junior season for the Lions.

McAdoo, 6-3, 175, named his five favorites on Wednesday. He named Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Tennessee and Oklahoma.

In addition to those five schools, he also holds offers to Kansas, FIU, Baylor, Ole Miss, Miami, Texas A&M, Memphis, Nebraska, Oregon, Houston and Jackson State.

Arkansas offered him on March 17. They were his third offer following Florida State and Houston. He’s one of nine in-state recruits in 2022 who hold an offer from the Razorbacks.

As a junior, McCoy had 53 carries for 548 yards and five touchdowns, caught 26 passes for 458 yards and eight touchdowns. He returned nine kickoffs for 276 yards and two touchdown and six punts for 90 yards. On defense, he picked off five passes returning them 114 yards including one for a touchdown. He also had 76 tackles, two for loss, forced two fumbles and recovered one while breaking up four passes. He had 1,486 all-purpose yards and 16 touchdowns.

McCoy and the Lions lost only three games this season. The three losses included two to Fordyce and one to Des Arc, the two teams that played for the Class 2A state championship.