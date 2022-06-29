FAYETTEVILLE — Chandler (Ariz.) Basha Class of 2024 four-star quarterback Demond Williams Jr. was at Arkansas this past Friday.

The Razorbacks offered Williams on June 4 becoming one of the double-digit offers for him. Williams, 5-11, 165, talked about Arkansas and what he saw.

“I loved it,” Williams said. “I loved the facilities, watching the team, watching them work out and lift, stuff like that. It really shows it’s a family environment and I’d love to play here.”

Williams was asked if the visit exceeded his expectations and had an interesting response.

“Arkansas has always been up there for me,” Williams said. “When they offered, I was really ecstatic. When I came out here, it was what I expected, great football.”

He also talked about his relationship with Kendal Briles, Arkansas’ offensive coordinator and coaches the quarterbacks.

“It’s great,” Williams said. “It’d be a good fit for me. My offense at my high school, we run a pretty similar offense and I think I’d come in and fit in right away.”

Williams has patterned his game after a couple of well-known quarterbacks.

“I’d say probably Bryce Young and Russell Wilson, those type of smaller quarterbacks who really get the job done in the pocket and on the move,” Williams said.

California and UCLA are working hard to land Williams as are Arizona, Arizona State and others. Williams is appreciative of all the schools recruiting him.

“It’s all a blessing,” Williams said. “I know that everything I have could easily be taken away, so I don’t take anything for granted. I love the life I live.”

Williams talked about what is next for him.

“Shoot, getting ready for the season,” Williams said.

As a sophomore he led the Bears to a 10-1 record. He completed 166 of 223 passes for 2,632 yards, 20 touchdowns and four interceptions. Williams rushed 106 times for 644 yards and 14 touchdowns as well.

Click here for highlights.