Closer Look at Arkansas’ Eight Offers Inside State

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks now have eight offers out inside the state including three in 2021 and five more in 2022.

The Razorbacks hosted many of the state’s top prospects in both classes either on Feb. 1 or March 7 when they held Junior Days. That’s important considering who knows if a school will get to host football camps, official visits or any more Junior Days in the near future due to the coronavirus.

Here’s a closer look at each of the eight holding offers.

Terry Wells, OL, 6-5, 290, Wynne (2021) — Committed to Arkansas on Feb. 1 while attending the Junior Day in Fayetteville. Was outstanding at a combine in San Antonio, Texas, in early January. Also has offers to North Texas, Miami, Arkansas State, Southern Miss and Kansas. Could play early at Arkansas.

Erin Outley, TE, 6-4, 237, Little Rock Parkview (2021) — Was offered by Arkansas on Dec. 20. As a junior, Outley caught 48 passes for 721 yards and eight touchdowns. Was at Arkansas on Feb. 1 for a Junior Day. Holds an impressive offer list in addition to the Hogs. Texas A&M, LSU, SMU, Florida International, North Texas, Tennessee, Western Kentucky, Tennessee State, Florida State, Arkansas State, Louisiana Tech, Missouri, Southern Miss, Kansas and Memphis have offered.

Dreyden Norwood, DB, 6-1, 175, Fort Smith Northside (2021) — Was offered by Arkansas on Feb. 11, 2019. Plays quarterback for the Grizzlies, but will likely be a defensive back in college. Also holds offers from Notre Dame, Georgia, Florida International, Missouri, Duke, Kansas, Texas A&M, TCU, Tennessee, Auburn, Oklahoma and Mississippi State.

E’Marion Harris, OL, 6-6, 305, Joe T. Robinson (2022) — Talented offensive lineman who has ties to Arkansas since his dad played for the Razorbacks. Holds offers to Arkansas, Kansas, Miami, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, SMU, Memphis, Louisiana Tech, Oklahoma, Nebraska, TCU, Tennessee, Texas State and Alabama. Plays both ways for the Senators, but will be on offense in college. He attended Junior Day at Arkansas on Feb. 1.

Andrew Chamblee, OL, 6-8, 300, Maumelle (2022) — Yet another big-time offensive lineman in the state. He was at the Feb. 1 Junior Day at Arkansas. He holds offers to the Hogs, Missouri, Southern Miss, Kansas, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, TCU and Virginia Tech.

James Jointer, RB-S, 6-0, 200, Little Rock Parkview (2022) — Missed the majority of his sophomore season with a knee injury. This kid can play running back or safety in college and is capable of being standout at either. Holds offers to Arkansas, Kansas, Memphis, Louisiana Tech and Missouri. He was at Arkansas on Feb. 1.

Isaiah Sategna, WR, 5-11, 165, Fayetteville (2022) — Outstanding at both football and track & field. He has a bright future in both those sports in high school and college. Outstanding speed and hands. As a sophomore, caught 36 passes for 700 yards and six touchdowns. Arkansas is his first offer, but won’t be his last.

Quincey McAdoo, WR, 6-3, 175, Clarendon (2022) — Was outstanding at Clarendon this season after previously playing at Hazen. Arkansas, Florida State and Houston have already offered him. This past season, he rushed 65 times for 622 yards and eight touchdowns, caught 19 passes for 345 yards and three touchdowns. He returned 10 kickoffs for 150 yards and six punts for 105 yards with one touchdown. Like Sategna, outstanding speed.