Closer Look at How Midterm Additions Performed in Spring Game

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas had 15 players who enrolled at midterm on the spring game roster.

Some were scholarship freshmen, junior college transfer, four-year school transfers and others walk ons. Here’s a look at how each performed this past Saturday.

Lucas Coley, QB, 6-2, 207, Freshman, San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian

Completed 3-5 passes for 30 yards with a long of 14. But he had shown his talents in the two previous scrimmages as well. In one, Coley was 6-8 for 68 yards and a touchdown and then 2-6 for 23 yards and a touchdown in the other. Should have a very bright future with the Hogs.

Ty’kieast Crawford, OL, 6-5, 335, Sophomore-TR, Carthage (Texas), Charlotte Transfer

Was injured much of spring and didn’t play in the spring game or the scrimmages.

Kade Renfro, QB, 6-3, 190, Redshirt Freshman-TR, Stephenville (Texas), Ole Miss Transfer

Completed 5-10 passes for 58 yards with long of 38 to Jaedon Wilson. Rushed five times for 23 yards. In the two scrimmages leading up to spring game Renfro was 1-5 for 13 yards in one and 3-4 for 25 yards in the other.

Raheim Sanders, RB, 6-2, 210, Freshman, Rockledge (Fla.)

Rushed seven times for 13 yards and caught a pass for two. He also returned a kickoff 16 yards. Sanders had looked better in the two previous scrimmages. In one, he carried six times for 56 yards. The other he carried nine times for 28 yards and a touchdown. Recruited as an athlete one has to wonder now if he might move to receiver with the loss of Mike Woods.

Javion Hunt, RB, 6-0, 205, Freshman, Oklahoma City (Okla.) Carl Albert

Had one reception for a one-yard loss in the spring game. Had four carries for six yards in one of the earlier scrimmages. Showed good hands catching the ball out of backfield.

Preston Crawford, RB, 6-0, 200, Freshman, Bentonville, Preferred Walk-on

Carried twice for seven yards in the spring game. Carried three times for six yards in one of the scrimmages.

Ketron Jackson, WR, 6-2, 190, Freshman, Royse City (Texas)

Caught a pass for 16 yards in the spring game. In the scrimmages he had one catch for 11 yards in one and then a pair of receptions for 22 yards in the other. One of the prizes of the recruiting class.

Jaedon Wilson, WR, 6-3, 172, Freshman, DeSoto (Texas)

Grabbed a 38-yard pass in the spring game. It was an impressive play. Should have a bright future.

Cameron Little, K, 6-2, 170, Freshman, Moore (Okla.) Southmoore

He was perfect on point after touchdowns and also added field goals of 20 and 38 yards in the spring game. He also had a 65-yard kickoff.

Jayden Johnson, S, 6-2, 206, Freshman, Cedartown (Ga.)

He had three tackles, including two solo, in the spring game. Drew praise from Sam Pittman for his play in spring.

Trent Gordon, DB, 5-11, 199, Redshirt Junior, Manvel (Texas), Penn State Transfer

Finished with five tackles, including three solo in spring game. Someone Hogs are counting on for immediate help.

Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, S, 6-1, 195, Freshman, Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep

Shifted from linebacker in high school to the secondary with Hogs.

Marco Avant, LB, 6-3, 212, Freshman, Jonesboro

Was injured, but someone they are counting on in future.

Chris Paul Jr., LB, 6-1, 225, Freshman, Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County

Was game’s leading tackler with eight including three solo and 0.5 for loss. Repeatedly drew praise from Pittman for his play all spring.

Jalen Williams, DT, 6-3, 310, Junior, Tylertown (Miss.), Jones (Miss.) College Transfer

Was injured, but someone the Hogs hope can make strong contribution in fall.