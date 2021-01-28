Closer Look at Trio of Arkansas Offers Inside State in 2023

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has three offers out in the state in 2023 with each being on the offensive side of the ball.

Here’s a closer look at each of the three now that the 2020 football season is completed.

Shamar Easter, TE, 6-5, 215, Ashdown

The first player in this class inside Arkansas that Sam Pittman offered. From same high school as Montaric Brown and LaDarrius Bishop, current defensive backs at Arkansas. Has the size and hands to be a future star in college and beyond. Also holds offers from Kansas, Arizona State, Florida State and New Mexico. The Hogs were the first to offer him extending it on April 6.

Darien Bennett, RB, 6-2, 225, Jacksonville

Was at Little Rock Parkview when the Hogs offered, but then transferred over to Jacksonville High School for his sophomore season. Can also play linebacker. Finished his first semester at Jacksonville with a 3.69 GPA. The Hogs became his first offer on May 28.

De’Andra Burns, WR, 5-10, 165, El Dorado

This speedster caught 56 passes for 755 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020 in seven games. He returned six kickoffs for 306 yards and two touchdowns while also bringing back two punts for 74 yards. He also had a two-point conversion. He is a standout in track as well. Arkansas offered on Dec. 14.