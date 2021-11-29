Coaches on Road Recruiting, Official Visits Returning and Some Commits in Arkansas Trying to Win State Championships

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman spent his birthday on the road recruiting and it’s known he was in Wisconsin and Georgia.

Arkansas has 20 public commitments and a silent one as well. That will give them 21 commitments plus they counted four recruits forward in this class. Depending on how many current Razorbacks leave the transfer portal will be used later to add to the class.

Pittman was known to be in Cambridge (Wis.) to see long snapper Eli Stein, 6-3, 215, and then saw Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County tight end Tyrus Washington, 6-4, 230. Both are Arkansas commitments.

Thank you for visiting @CoachSamPittman @CoachSFountain We had a great time! Happy birthday boss hog! pic.twitter.com/BDKwDjbANy — Eli Stein (@EliStein10) November 29, 2021

Official Visits

The Razorbacks haven’t had any official visitors since they had four Sept. 10-12 for the Texas weekend. That will change this weekend and then again on Dec. 10-12.

This weekend Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb four-star wide receiver Sam Mbake, 6-3, 205, will visit along with Little Rock Parkview three-star running back James Jointer, 6-0, 211, and Joe T. Robinson four-star offensive tackle E’Marion Harris, 6-7, 370.

Robinson defensive coordinator Brian Maupin said Harris will arrive on Saturday since the Senators are in the playoffs on Friday night. Maupin said the visit was a tight fit for Harris since they are still playing and he is an early enrollee at Arkansas. Jointer said he will have his in-home on Dec. 8. Jointer is also committed to the Hogs.

Fayetteville four-star wide receiver Isaiah Sategna, 5-11, 170, will visit the Dec. 10-12 weekend. He committed to the Hogs on Nov. 3.

Once these recruits visit that leaves only Australian punter Max Fletcher, 6-5, 190, as still needing to take an official visit. The rest of the commitments either visited in June or the Texas weekend.

Trying to Win State Title

Inside the state some of the recruits are still trying to win a state championship and will be in action this weekend.

Harris and Joe T. Robinson face Warren on Friday night in the Class 4A semifinals. The winner of that game will face the Shiloh Christian and Arkadelphia winner next weekend for the state title in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium. Arkansas three-star linebacker commitment Kaden Henley, 6-2, 227, is one of the key players on Shiloh Christian.

Sategna and Fayetteville will take on Bryant Saturday night at War Memorial for the Class 7A state championship. Fayetteville linebacker Mani Powell, 6-3, 225, is also committed to Arkansas, but injured and not able to play.

El Dorado Class of 2023 wide receiver DeAndra Burns, 5-11,150, holds an Arkansas offer and will face Greenwood Saturday at noon for the Class 6A state title.

On Friday night, Pulaski Academy and preferred walk-on commitment linebacker Mason Schueck, 6-2, 215, will take on White Hall for the Class 5A state title at War Memorial. The Hogs have offered PA quarterback Charlie Fiser. 6-1, 201, a preferred walk-on spot as well.

On Friday night in the Class 2A semifinals Clarendon and four-star wide receiver Quincey McAdoo, 6-3, 175, will take on Fordyce with the winner advancing to next weekend’s state championship game at War Memorial. Poyen and McCrory are on the other side of the back. Clarendon three-star tight end Dax Courtney, 6-6, 212, like McAdoo, is committed to the Hogs. Courtney is injured and unable to play.