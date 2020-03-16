Coaches Speak Out On Coronavirus, Championship Postponement

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Three days since news broke that the AAA would postpone the Arkansas high school basketball state finals past the 2A games, coaches and players remain in shock.

Reaching the state’s biggest stage, these teams may never be able to actually perform. Since Sunday’s announcement that schools would be closed beginning the next week, the odds that suspension becomes cancellation seem to be climbing.

Mills (4A) head coach Raymond Cooper calls the situation “surreal.”

Conway (6A) head coach Salty Longing describes it as “deflating.”

Both head coaches were supposed to lead their teams into title games this week. Mills on Friday night against Magnolia; Conway on Saturday night versus Little Rock Central.

FOX16’s Nick Walters visits with the coaches to hear their thoughts on the postponement.

Was it the right call given that games were already being played? And what’s their reaction to the basketball world, high school and beyond, coming to a stand-still?