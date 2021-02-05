Cody Kennedy Excited To Be At Arkansas With Sam Pittman

FAYETTEVILLE — Cody Kennedy is set to coach the Razorback tight ends and he’s excited for the opportunity to be with Sam Pittman again.

Kennedy spent the 2018 season as a graduate assistant at Georgia under Pittman. On Thursday, Kennedy talked about how his relationship with Pittman started.

“Sam Pittman, you go all across the country in this business and you’re not going to find very many like him,” Kennedy said. “He’s a great human being. He gave me kind of an opportunity after I’d coached Division II ball, an offensive line coach for a couple of years, to break into the SEC there at the University of Georgia. He gave me that first opportunity and I’m forever grateful for it. We maintained that relationship throughout that time, bounced ideas off each other, kind of weekly updates. We checked in and just, like, people talk about the relationships within this line of work, just keeping those. And it’s been an even closer relationship than your general relationship with Coach Pittman. He’s truly vested in me as an individual, and obviously my career as well.”

For Pittman, hiring Kennedy was an easy decision.

“Cody Kennedy was the only guy I considered for the tight end job,” Pittman said. “I do want to say this, that we’ve had guys from the NFL, we’ve had guys from all over major conferences that have applied for jobs here at Arkansas, so it’s a very, very exciting job, exciting place and the Hog is strong. But with Cody, that was the guy and I wanted to hire him. I really believe that you guys will be really happy that we did. I know I will be.”

If Kennedy had to name the thing he learned most from Pittman it would be something simple, but very important.

“What I learned most from Coach Pittman is how to treat people the right way,” Kennedy said.

“Sometimes that gets lost a little bit in this business here along the way. He was a role model in that light, of how to treat people the right way. And I think that comes from him coming from where he did. Playing Division II ball, working his way up the ranks, traveling the country, coaching offensive line. You learn to treat people the right way. And I know that seems very simple, but sometimes people lose sight of that. Not just in this business, but all across the country. But he truly treats people the right way.”

Kennedy talked about how Pittman sold him on coaching tight ends with all his previous experience being on the offensive line.

“Yeah, absolutely, a lot of people come to me with that kind of thought and things, and I taught with Coach Pittman, who is a mentor of mine, who has gone through that same career progression,” Kennedy said. “Also all four teams in the NFL — and I know I’m relating this to Sunday and different leagues, but if you look at the four teams that all played in the NFL in the playoffs: each one of their tight coaches at some point had offensive line coach on their resume. So, a lot of times people play into that a little bit, but I see as a great opportunity to expand my knowledge in college football, get to coach a different position group. I’ve had a great amount of success coaching the offensive line. But it’s a very natural and seamless transition within the game of football to go from offensive line to tight ends, and obviously see that on this past Sunday with those four teams and the two that are playing this Sunday with their tight ends coach on staff.”

Kennedy also shared his philosophy for his tight ends in Kendal Briles’ offense.

“Tight end is a position, it’s the Swiss Army knife of the position,” Kennedy said. “More the tight end can contribute, the more high pace and high functioning the offense can be. If you have tight ends that can stretch the field vertically and impact the passing game, that puts a lot of linebackers in conflict on coverage. If they’re able to come into the run game and into the box and create blocks off the backside or leading on blocks in the perimeter, that can obviously change the run game.

“So, they’re able to impact the game in a lot of different ways. With that comes a great understanding of football though. These guys in my position room are going to have to understand football as a whole instead of just in a phone booth; just how things relate to that. And I honestly believe you look at some of these teams across the country and even on Sundays, those guys have tight ends that can really add to offenses, and we don’t want to be a limiting force in this offense with Coach Briles. We want to be a factor where we can open it up and do some different things to where we can attack different in multiple ways.”

Kennedy is also aware that in fairly recent history the Hogs have had two John Mackey Award winners. D.J. Williams won it in 2010 and Hunter Henry captured the award in 2015. Arkansas has placed several other tight ends in the NFL.

To answer your question about the lineage of tight play here at the University of Arkansas, it’s a heck of a lot easier when you’ve recruits in here and you got [pictures of] guys hanging up on the walls who have played on Sundays.

“That’s a true attribute for the program as a whole,” Kennedy said. “Arkansas football as a whole. To have those guys that want to be a part and still identify with this university. I tell you what, it helps you work the phones when you have guys that have done and achieved those dreams that some of these young guys look up to. That’s huge. And I look forward to meeting those guys when things calm down and we’re able to meet those figure that are instrumental in Arkansas football, especially at my position.”

As with any coach, Kennedy has ones he worked for who have had the most influence on him and his career.

”Definitely Sam Pittman is on that Mount Rushmore without a doubt,” Kennedy said. “Other individuals: Will Hall, who is the head coach at Southern Mississippi. He had a profound impact. He gave me a chance as a graduate assistant at West Alabama. We ran through the D-II ranks together; an unbelievable head coach in college football, and I’m forever grateful to him and our relationship. He knew and had a hunch eventually at some point in time Coach Pittman would knock on the door, and I just didn’t know when. He’s on my Mount Rushmore of coaches that have impacted me through my career. Also Sam Gregg, the offensive line coach at Liberty University. You see their success they had this past season. We worked together as well in the D-II ranks. And sometimes that blue collar upbringing in college football that I had, I met the most impact coaches in my career on that run. But, yes, Sam Pittman, Will Hall, Sam Gregg — all those guys have had a great impact on my career.”

Pittman noted one of the reason for the new coaches was the need to continue improved recruiting.

“If you look through my resume, you know I’ve got Louisiana ties, Alabama ties.” Kennedy said. “I’m originally from Alabama. I coached Division II ball in Alabama. Also Georgia. Outside of being there with Coach Pittman, I was at the University of West Georgia, a Division II school we were back to back semifinalists (assume he means in playoffs).

“I’m really comfortable in all those southeast states. I’ve got connections all over at this point from the multiple places I’ve coached and multiple recruiting areas that I’ve had, that I really feel comfortable in all those locations.”

Pittman paid a great bit of respect for Kennedy’s recruiting saying the new tight end coach actually was the reason some of the offensive linemen came to Georgia. Pittman said he got credit for some of the recruits that Kennedy actually was responsible for getting.

“Coach Pittman is going to have to give you the answer on that one,” Kennedy said. “It was a tag-team recruiting effort on all those guys. Man, it was an awesome experience to see Coach Pittman recruit. Such an honest guy, and his delivery, and how he connected with these offensive lineman he recruited. And eventually he’s had multiple, multiple draft picks come off that Georgia offensive line while he was there.

“I would have to pinch myself every day going to work there and working with those kids, as talented as they were. And also being able to recruit at that level and have Coach Pittman say those things. I’ll have to let him divvy those out. But we busted our tails on the recruiting trail, and obviously that showed with the talent were able to secure there.”

While recruiting is an ongoing thing in this day and age, Kennedy also said he likes the group currently at Arkansas.

“I’ve met with every individual in my room,” Kennedy said. “Every tight end in here at the University of Arkansas already. Awesome, blue collar group. I’m ready to go to work. Excited about the opportunity. You’ve got an older guy in (Blake) Kern who has come along late in his career, where it’s still new for him a little bit. The role he has is still new. So he’s still extremely motivated to add into that and fulfill that role even more. Then you’ve got guys coming through the ranks, the Hudson Henrys, the younger crew and younger nucleus there that are also building and getting more comfortable and more confident in their roles.

“And that’s the biggest thing we’ve got to build at that position, is the confidence that when we get out on the field, we can impact the game every snap. Whether that’s a blocking assignment on the perimeter or a route assignment in the passing game. Just being able to be a reliable aspect of this offense and being able to take it to the next level and building that confidence, where it is new for some of the guys in my room, but being able to take hold of that opportunity.”

Kennedy left Southern Miss without actually coaching there. He admitted that was tough, but a move to Arkansas with Pittman was something he had to do.

“Yeah, it’s tough,” Kennedy said. “That’s the tough thing about this game. This game’s built on relationships, and there’s not always a great timing in opportunity. When you’ve given an opportunity — and this is something I can preach in position rooms as well — you don’t get to choose the timing of your opportunity, but you do get to choose the outcome. With the timing, would I have liked for it to be better and more clean? Yeah, I would. Do you always get that option in life? No, you don’t.

“But I was able to sit down and have adult conversations. The people that care about you, it’s tough to have those conversations, but also on the back end, they understand that, and they understand what it does for my career. And obviously it’s a huge opportunity for me to come up here and coach for Coach Pittman.”

Pittman is excited for what Kennedy can bring to the staff.

“Cody Kennedy comes to us from Southern Miss via Tulane,” Pittman said. “Cody and I coached together at Georgia, coached for a good friend of mine in Willie Fritz at Tulane. They set school records in rushing. I had coached tight ends in my career one time in 1996 at Cincinnati. I thought it was a great learning experience for me, to learn more about the game other than just the front and the box on defense. I talked Cody, basically, into coming here and doing that for us. Outstanding person, outstanding recruiter. We’re awfully happy to have him as our new tight ends coach.”

At Arkansas, Kennedy replaces Jon Cooper.