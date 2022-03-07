FAYETTEVILLE — Paris (Tenn.) Henry County four-star offensive lineman Luke Brown attended Arkansas’ Prospect Day on Saturday and was offered a scholarship.

Brown, 6-5, 300, is now closing in on 30 scholarship offers. He met with Sam Pittman, Cody Kennedy and Ryan Yurachek during the visit.

“The visit was good,” Brown said. “I spent a lot of time with Coach Pittman, Coach Kennedy and Coach Yurachek, and they took me through everything, offered me a scholarship and really opened my eyes about the opportunities at that university.”

Brown is impressed that Pittman is a former offensive line coach and now the head coach. He knows the offensive line will always get good attention.

“Him being the only former O-line coach at the head coach position in the SEC is really major,” Brown said. “He always knows what he’s talking about. He’s genuine and up-front, and he’s one of those guys that’ll keep it real with you and give it to you straight, and I really like that about coaches – especially coaches who can do that and bring a team together.”

Did the visit meet your expectations or exceed them?

“They really blew it out of the water with what they have to offer, especially from an offensive line standpoint,” Brown said. “Probably the greatest coaches in the country available and all the tools here to make it to the next level.”

In addition to Arkansas, Brown has offers from such schools as Kentucky, Auburn, Missouri, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan State, Illinois, Indiana and several others. What did the offer from Arkansas do for them?

“I could really see myself playing here,” Brown said. “My recruitment is still 100% open. I had a top schools list about a month-and-a-half ago, but a lot of changes have happened since then, and they’re easily up there in the top schools.”

Click here for highlights.

Click here for photos from Arkansas visit.