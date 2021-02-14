Cold Weather Forces Razorbacks Inside as Opener Near, But Dave Van Horn Confident About Lineup

FAYETTEVILLE — With the temperatures in Fayetteville looking like Zebulon Vermillion’s earned run average and then mixed in with snow the Hogs have had to practice inside.

The season opener is Friday night in Arlington, Texas, when the Razorbacks face Texas Tech at 7 p.m. Van Horn isn’t optimistic the team practices outside this week.

“I don’t feel like we’re going to be outside again before we head (to Arlington),” Van Horn said. “I think the next time we’ll be outside is Thursday night when we get to practice in Arlington and I guess we really won’t be outside because they’ll have the roof closed on us. Let’s hope they do anyway. I just want it to be a little warmer.”

Despite the recent practices and scrimmages being indoors, Dave Van Horn feels good about the projected starting lineup.

“I feel real good about our lineup right now,” Van Horn said. “I could write you one up pretty close to what we’re going to go with. We’ve been using it a lot in this early part of practice and scrimmages. Trying to put more of the starters on the same team just so they would get a little bit of idea of a lineup and get comfortable with it. Where they are they hitting in the order. It’s made for a couple of lopsided scrimmages which is a good thing if you load up eight guys on one team, maybe nine, and you have a lot of other guys on the other team. It’s gotten out of hand a couple of times, but there has also been a couple of pretty good games.

“But there’s a battle or two. There’s a couple of guys maybe one outfield position that’s up in the air a little bit, but you know I probably have a guy I’m going to go with. We’ll see how that turns out. Then in the infield kind of the same way. We know (Matt) Goodheart is going to be in the lineup to bat. He has been really good. His defense has been OK. Still a throwing issue a little bit. Then you take Brady Slavens is battling for a spot at first base with Cullen Smith. Realistically I would like to get both of those guys in the lineup at the same time. They both hit left-handed and they hit well. They both have power. I can always flip Cullen over to third if (Jacob) Nesbit is not hitting well. The defense from Nesbit is just elite really at this level. He’ll get the opportunity to start that first game for sure.”

Goodheart started all 16 games last season. He hit three home runs, knocked in 18 runs and batting average was .302. It’s very possible Goodheart serves as designated hitter this weekend instead of playing in the field.

“Yeah, I’m thinking about it,” Van Horn said. “That’s where he has been for us. He’s gotten a lot better in the field, just that the arm’s up and down. We’ll see how that ends up though.”

With senior Casey Opitz a solid starter at catcher, it appears that true freshman Dylan Leach, who is from Carthage (Texas) could be behind him.

“His arm is 100-percent,” Van Horn said. “Throwing the ball pretty well. He’s thrown out some pretty good runners that have tried to run on him so far this year. Yeah, I’d say he’s our backup catcher right now.”

With Slavens battling Smith at first with Goodheart just hitting for now, Van Horn talked about Slavens’ defense.

“I think he’s getting better,” Van Horn said. “He had a really good day yesterday. I even complimented to the team. He made a couple of nice play. He made a nice play on a throw that was into the runner and he caught the ball and he used every bit of his height and long arms to make that play over a runner. When you kind of compare him to Smith or even Goodheart, Smith is an experienced defender. He played third base every day as a freshman at East Tennessee. Then he played second base. Obviously, he’s a good fielder.

“Brady’s played a little bit of everywhere in his baseball career from Little League shortstop to a third basemen to a right fielder. He hasn’t played a lot of first. He’s played more second than he has first. But he’s getting better. That’s all you can ask is for a guy to work and get better. Also, on his defense, he was trying to win that third base job. We were trying to give him every opportunity to play over there. Maybe even second. So now he’s working full-time at first. I’ve seen him getting better every day. If you have nine or 10 hitters you want to get in the lineup, you can’t play them all. So, somebody’s not going to get to play. Like I tell the guys, this is a long season. You’re all going to get to play. And so to speak, the cream is going to rise to the top anyway. We’ll figure it out.”

The Fowler Family Baseball & Track Training Center is something that Van Horn is thankful to have with the temperatures single digits and even below zero in Fayetteville.

“My thoughts on going in there, the first thought is thank goodness we have it,” Van Horn said. “Very fortunate to have this type of indoor facility. I know that a lot of teams have indoor facilities and they’re not as good or they have to use an indoor area that’s used by many sports programs, whether it’s football or soccer and you go on and on and on. Where they have to wait their time a little bit. But my thoughts are that it’s — lemme go back. The limitations are that your outfield doesn’t get the work that it needs. Other than that, we can do most everything in there.

“We can play defense. We can pitch. Defense on the infield and run the bases. We can play the game. You know with some of the technology we have, it’ll tell you how far you hit the ball and how fast it jumped off the bat. It gets a little monotonous being inside all the time. I’ve coached in the midwest and sometimes it’s what you’ve got to do. I think the players are just going to appreciate it even more when they get the opportunity to be out on a real ball park or in an area where you don’t have to worry about the weather, with that roof having the opportunity to be closed. That’s one reason why I wanted to get in this tournament is because I knew we were going to play, unless something crazy happens.”

Arkansas will also face Texas on Saturday at 7 p.m. and then TCU Sunday at same time. The games will be played at Globe Life Field.