Cole Carson Remains Solid to Arkansas, Talks Summer Work as Senior Season Nears

FAYETTEVILLE — Bogota (Texas) Rivercrest three-star offensive tackle Cole Carson committed to the University of Arkansas on April 21.

Since that time, Carson has stayed busy with working out for football and also working on the ranch with his grandfather.

“Ever since we been out I have been working with my grand dad on the ranch,” Carson said. “I have been getting pretty good workouts just doing ranch work.”

He has also now got to continue regular football activities at his school.

“We started two week’s ago on Monday we started doing workouts, football practice every day of the week and lifting and running every other day as well,” Carson said. “I saw last night the Texas Sport’s Association announced they are gonna try to proceed full-speed ahead with all the organized sports for this fall. They also announced we’ll probably be going to school without masks and all that mess too. So that’s good.”

The 6-foot-6, 285-pound Carson has stayed in contact with the coaches at Arkansas.

“Yes sir, I have a list of people I try to text,” Carson said. “I text coach (Sam) Pittman, coach (Brad) Davis, coach (Kendal) Briles, coach (Jamil) Walker the strength coach and my academic advisor. I try to talk to them on a regular basis and keep up on everything.”

Carson maintained he is still solid to Arkansas.

“There’s still some trying to come around,” Carson said. “Oh yes sir (still solid to Hogs).”

Arkansas had Wynne’s Terry Wells, 6-5, 306, committed prior to Carson, but then Arnaudville (La.) Beau Chene’s Devon Manuel, 6-8, 300, pledged to the Hogs last week. Carson likes what Pittman, Davis and the Razorbacks are doing on the offensive line.

“I had the opportunity to meet him back at our Junior Day in March,” Carson said. “He was a really nice kid. Really polite. I’ve watched him film and I think he’ll be a real asset on the offensive line along with me and Terry. I think we’re gonna help pave the way for an SEC Championship in the next couple of years.”

Pittman talked recently about official visits gonna be crammed into a small window with many coming during the actual season. Carson said he was going to visit Arkansas in June, but obviously that didn’t happen. The NCAA has shut down any on- and off-campus recruiting until at least July 31.

“It really hasn’t come up a whole lot,” Carson said. “We talked about it later on because we thought we would have one in June, but now they probably won’t be able to get one until at least August. Then we’ll just have to work things out with my high school football schedule as well and their schedule.”

Carson and his teammates went 11-2 last fall and he is optimistic for the 2020 season as well. The season is slated to start on Friday, Aug. 28, when Rivercrest hosts De Kalb (Texas) at 7:30 p.m.

“I think we’re gonna have a team that can compete with anyone else in the (Class) 2A,” Carson said. “They have Dave Campbell’s it came out a week ago. I got mine in the mail and was reading through it. I was announced on the Whataburger Summer Super Team third-team offensive line. That means they had me ranked up there in the Top 15 in the state on the offensive line.”

Arkansas has 12 commitments for the Class of 2021.

Cole Carson

c/o 2021

Rivercrest HS

Bogata, TX

6'6" 285

DT/OL

3yr Varsity Starter

'19 All Red River Valley DT&OL

'19 First Team All District DT & OL

GPA 3.78

ACT 12/14/19

Junior Season Highlights

https://t.co/19ZCOURQm0 — Cole Carson (@ColeCarson12) December 30, 2019